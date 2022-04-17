Sports / National Sports / Soccer
Guimarães double gives Newcastle 2-1 win over Leicester

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 9:47 a.m.

 

NEWCASTLE, England — Bruno Guimarães completed Newcastle's comeback by scoring a second goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to clinch a 2-1 win over Leicester and further ease any Premier League relegation fears. The Brazilian had earlier cancelled out Ademola Lookman's first-half opener. He then headed in Joe Willock's deflected cross to send 14th-placed Newcastle 12 points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining. In its first season under Saudi ownership, Newcastle can be sure of transforming the club while still in the Premier League. Leicester remained in ninth place.

