Sports / National Sports / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Dutchman Dylan van Baarle wins Paris-Roubaix for 1st time

By The Associated Press | Updated - April 17, 2022 at 9:43 a.m. | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 9:19 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ROUBAIX, France — Dylan van Baarle timed his attack well on the final cobblestone sections to win the Paris-Roubaix race for the first time. The 29-year-old Dutchman rides for the Ineos Grenadiers team and won in 5 hours, 37 minutes after 257 kilometers (159 miles) of grueling racing. His average speed of 45.8 kilometers-per-hour (28.4 miles-per-hour) was a record. Belgian Wout van Aert edged a tight sprint to finish second ahead of Swiss rider Stefan Kung in third. They were both 1 minute, 47 seconds behind Van Baarle. This was by far Van Baarle's biggest win and he milked the applause upon entering the Roubaix Velodrome alone.

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  