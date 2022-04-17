Sports / National Sports / 
Thompson-Herah clocks fastest women's 100m of 2022 in California

By Reuters | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 2:52 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Muller Indoor Grand Prix - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - February 19, 2022 Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah after winning the women's 60m Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Muller Indoor Grand Prix - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - February 19, 2022 Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah after winning the women's 60m Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff (REUTERS)

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah posted the fastest women's 100 metres in the world this year with a time of 10.89 seconds at the Golden Games in Walnut, California on Saturday.

The Jamaican won her semi-final in what was her first outdoor 100m of the season. She opted not to run the final, with no reason given for her decision.

"Feels good to be back. Season opener 10:89," the 29-year-old said on Twitter.

Thompson-Herah became the first woman to win back to back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo and capped a memorable Games with gold in the 4x100m relay.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

National Sports
Reuters

