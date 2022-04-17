Sports / National Sports / NBA
Advertisement
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Utah visits Dallas with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 1:02 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Utah Jazz (49-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 203.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Jazz lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz visit the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Jazz won the last matchup 99-93 on April 16 led by 32 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Jalen Brunson scored 24 points for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 108.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Jazz are 33-19 in Western Conference play. Utah is third in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 14.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Brunson is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Gobert is averaging 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Luka Doncic: day to day (calf), Frank Ntilikina: out (tonsillectomy).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (foot sprain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related topics

NBANational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  