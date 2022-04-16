Sports / National Sports / MLB
Advertisement
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Donaldson homers to lead Yankees over Orioles 5-2

By Noah Trister, Associated Press | Posted - April 16, 2022 at 10:43 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BALTIMORE — Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay. Donaldson came to the Yankees in a trade with Minnesota before the season. He put New York ahead 4-2 with a drive to right-center — a part of Camden Yards that was left unchanged when the wall in left was moved back and raised. Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the third.

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Noah Trister

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  