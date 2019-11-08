AP Exclusive: Abusive S Korean facility exported children

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — The Associated Press has found that a South Korean facility that kidnapped, abused and enslaved children and the disabled for a generation was also shipping children overseas for adoption, part of a profit-seeking enterprise that thrived by exploiting those trapped within its walls.

The AP, which previously exposed a government cover-up at Brothers Home and a greater level of abuse than earlier known, has now found that the facility was part of an orphanage pipeline feeding private adoption agencies.

Relying on documents obtained from officials, lawmakers or from freedom of information requests, the AP uncovered direct evidence that 19 children were adopted out of Brothers and sent abroad, as well as indirect evidence showing at least 51 more such adoptions. The adoptions AP found took place between 1979 and 1986.

