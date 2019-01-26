By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 26, 2019 at 8:38 p.m.

This archived news story is available only for your personal, non-commercial use. Information in the story may be outdated or superseded by additional information. Reading or replaying the story in its archived form does not constitute a republication of the story.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine national police chief says 19 killed, 48 wounded in bomb attack on cathedral in southern Philippines.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

×