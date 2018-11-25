Northwestern notches big win over Utah at Wooden Legacy

This archived news story is available only for your personal, non-commercial use. Information in the story may be outdated or superseded by additional information. Reading or replaying the story in its archived form does not constitute a republication of the story.

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Vic Law scored 19 points and Dererk Pardon added 15 — without missing a shot from the field — as Northwestern beat Utah 79-57 Sunday in the Wooden Legacy's fifth-place game.

Four players scored in double figures for Northwestern (5-1), which added a victory against a Pac-12 team to its resume.

The Wildcats made 10 3-pointers, including the first career 3 by senior Pardon.

Pardon was accurate all tournament as he made 12 of his 14 shots. He didn't miss any of his four shots against La Salle on Friday and was 5-for-5 shooting against Utah. He was just 4 for 7 from the free-throw line Sunday, however.

Utah (3-3) lost its first-round game to Hawaii, then beat Grand Canyon Friday. The Utes played sloppy basketball and had 21 turnovers against Northwestern.

Sedrick Barefield led Utah with 15 points, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

“I thought it was definitely a much more physical game on their side," Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. "They took us out of cuts. I didn’t think we were playing very hard on offense in the first half. Thirteen turnovers and yet we were only down four, it was encouraging.

"I think for us it’s the importance of having five guys on the floor that are all connected, and it seems like at this point, we just aren’t getting enough consistency. There’s one breakdown and you’re only going to be as strong as your weakest link."

