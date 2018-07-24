News / Utah / 

2 Utah teens start tech business for wireless charging

By Ashley Kewish, KSL-TV | Posted - July 24, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

 

(Adam Sotello, KSL TV)

3 photos
10PM: Two Utah teens start tech business for wireless charging
Ashley Kewish, KSL TV

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

This archived news story is available only for your personal, non-commercial use. Information in the story may be outdated or superseded by additional information. Reading or replaying the story in its archived form does not constitute a republication of the story.

LEHI — Where were you at 19 years old? Maybe you were in college or starting a new job. Two Utah teens are busy in the Silicon Slopes of Lehi, starting their own tech business that may revolutionize the way we think of powering just about everything.

Halston van der Sluys and Cameron Stuart are best friends turned business partners.

“We met in middle school,” said Stuart. “It’s just the perfect partnership, I guess.”

Both are 19 years old with energy for entrepreneurship and a magic touch for tech.

“I started off just coding one line on a computer and I fell in love with it,” van der Sluys said.

The two saw a hole in the market, and last December, went after it by creating “WiWaves.”

“We’ve been doing long distance wireless charging,” van der Sluys said. “We actually use radio frequencies to charge your device over the air. It currently works up to 20 feet.”

They describe it kind of like a Wi-Fi signal, but instead of sending data, it sends power. The power comes from what they call the “capsule” and yes, that still has to be plugged in for now, but the two hope to one day make that cordless as well.

“We think it’s revolutionary — charging your phone from 20 feet away,” Stuart said.

Almost anything with a thin, credit card sized receiver can receive power.

Photo: Adam Sotelo, KSL TV
Photo: Adam Sotelo, KSL TV

“We realized we could manipulate the waves a little more and that’s when we were like, 'we’re cutting everything we’re doing and just working on this,'” van der Sluys said.

The young business owners don’t want to just stick with powering small devices. They hope to work their way into powering televisions and even refrigerators. They’re already selling the product online and working to increase the range of the capsule to 50 feet, but they hope their company’s reach extends far beyond that.

“We want to be the people to power people’s homes,” Stuart said.

Photos

Ashley Kewish

Most Viewed

SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2021 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  