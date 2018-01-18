News / U.S.

Man dies after being shot by Tennessee sheriff's deputy

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 18, 2018 at 3:34 a.m.

 

This archived news story is available only for your personal, non-commercial use. Information in the story may be outdated or superseded by additional information. Reading or replaying the story in its archived form does not constitute a republication of the story.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was shot by a sheriff's deputy has died, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Shelby County sheriff's spokesman Earle Farrell said undercover drug agents were following a car Wednesday in Memphis order to execute a search warrant.

Farrell said the driver of the car — later identified by the bureau as 34-year-old Brian Gregory — backed into a sheriff's officer's truck. A car driven by narcotics officers then rammed the front of the man's vehicle, trapping it.

Farrell said an officer saw the driver reach under his seat and fired one time, hitting him in the shoulder.

Another officer fired, but missed. Farrell said that officer was "barely scraped" in the shin by shrapnel and received treatment.

Gregory was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Farrell said a semi-automatic weapon and drugs were found in the car.

The deputies, who were not identified, were temporarily relieved of duty pending the bureau's investigation.

