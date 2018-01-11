News / Business

New Jersey man admits $185K Social Security theft

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 11, 2018 at 4:28 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

This archived news story is available only for your personal, non-commercial use. Information in the story may be outdated or superseded by additional information. Reading or replaying the story in its archived form does not constitute a republication of the story.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted not reporting his great aunt's death to the government in order to collect nearly $185,000 in Social Security benefits for nearly 20 years.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito says 56-year-old Lance Nelson pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Trenton. NJ.com reports Nelson, who worked as an assistant zoning officer for Perth Amboy through the end of 2017, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He is to be sentenced April 17.

Prosecutors say the Social Security Administration was unaware of Nelson's great aunt's death in 1998 and continued sending monthly benefits to a joint account he had access to until February 2016.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2021 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  