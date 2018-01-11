News / World

Zambia to vaccinate 1 million against cholera amid outbreak

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 11, 2018 at 1:15 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

This archived news story is available only for your personal, non-commercial use. Information in the story may be outdated or superseded by additional information. Reading or replaying the story in its archived form does not constitute a republication of the story.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Zambia is set to vaccinate one million people in its capital against cholera as a deadly outbreak grows.

The World Health Organization says doses of the cholera vaccine have been delivered to the impoverished southern African nation as fears spread in Lusaka.

Zambia's health ministry says 58 of the 63 countrywide deaths in the cholera outbreak that began in early October have occurred in the capital. Of the 2,672 cases across the country, 2,558 have been in Lusaka.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal and bacterial infection caused by ingestion of contaminated food or water. Just hours after being infected, vomiting and diarrhea cause severe dehydration that can kill without rapid intervention.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2021 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  