India airline fires 2 pilots after reported fight in cockpit

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 11, 2018 at 4:37 a.m.

 

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian airline has fired two pilots reportedly involved in a midair cockpit fight on New Year's Day, when the pilot allegedly slapped his co-pilot during a London to Mumbai flight.

After an investigation, Jet Airways "has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," the airline said in a statement Tuesday.

The company has released no further details. Indian media reports have said that the male pilot and the female co-pilot argued in the cockpit. After being slapped, the co-pilot reportedly emerged crying from the cockpit and for a time refused to return.

Airline officials did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The flight, which was carrying 324 passengers and 14 crew members, landed safely.

